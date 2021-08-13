Ducati XDiavel Dark and XDiavel Black Star Launched in India, Starts at Rs 18 Lakh

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has announced the launch of its XDiavel range of motorcycles with two new BS6 models: the XDiavel Dark and the XDiavel Black Star. The XDiavel Dark has been priced at Rs 18.00 lakhs while the XDiavel Black Star will cost Rs 22.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). It was back in 2016 when Ducati entered the Cruiser world with the XDiavel - a cruiser with all the design, technology and performance expected from a Ducati performance motorcycle. The Ducati XDiavel series has always represented the merging of two worlds in one motorcycle - the cruiser world with relaxed riding, long journeys and feet forward ergonomics - and the Ducati world, characterized by Italian style, refined engineering and high performance.

New for 2021, the XDiavel Black Star shows the sporty side of the Ducati cruiser, with a livery and equipment inspired by the world of sports cars. The dedicated livery alternates grey and matt black with touches of red. The colour cuts are clear, echoing the X concept that characterizes the family. Black Star also gets a bright red coloured paint on its engine cover that evokes its sporty nature and is meant to highlights the XDiavel Black Star’s beating heart, that is, the engine. Matte black holds a special place in Ducati’s history with the first matte black covered Ducati Monster 600 Dark that was launched in 1998. With the new XDiavel Dark, the total black livery has also been extended to the mechanical components, plates, and finishes.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The XDiavel range was the result of our efforts to bring two universes together. We wanted to build a bike that offered the comfort of the cruiser and the performance of a sport-focused bike. XDiavel has wowed and attracted massive following all over the world and offers a wholesome riding experience in an incredibly attractive looking package. The XDiavel is the perfect supplement to the existing Diavel range yet offers a lot more ‘devil’ both, inside & out. I am delighted that the XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark are finally here as India has a big community of riders who love cruisers, and I am sure they will appreciate a cruiser that serves a unique flavour of comfort and pure, unadulterated performance.”

-Engine

Both the new versions have the twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 BS-6 compliant engine. To comply with the new emission regulations, an updated silencer layout, a new design, derived from the Diavel 1260, and a new engine calibration has been adopted. In this way, both the XDiavel motorcycles now deliver a maximum power of 160 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.0 kgm at 5,000 rpm with an increase, compared to the BS-4 version, of 8 hp and 0.2 kgm.

-Electronics

The XDiavel is equipped with the latest generation electronics package consisting of the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which, by dynamically measuring the roll and pitch angles as well as the speed of the relative set-up variations, provides the information to the Bosch Cornering ABS, allowing performance and safety standards to be raised. There is also the Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Riding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Cruise Control and Ducati Power Launch (DPL) which make the XDiavel one of the most tech-laden cruiser motorcycles in India.

-Differences between XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark

The XDiavel Dark features an adjustable 50 mm USD fork, 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, Brembo M4.32 radial mono-bloc callipers, PR18/19 radial master cylinder, and die-cast wheels in light alloy. XDiavel Dark also gets full LED headlights. Differentiating itself from the XDiavel Dark, the XDiavel Black Star gets an adjustable 50 mm USD fork with DLC treatment, forged rims that are entirely machined and painted in gloss black, which enhance the aesthetics of the bike and lighten it, resulting in a weight saving of over 2 kg. The Black Star also gets a high-grip suede fabric seat in line with its sporty nature. It also gets more powerful front brakes with 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, Brembo M50 radial mono-bloc callipers, PR16/9 radial master cylinder. The XDiavel Black Star also gets the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) as standard. Lastly, it gets full LED headlights with DRLs.

-Standard equipment, Tyres, and Warranty

As part of the standard equipment list, both bikes get Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, full-LED lighting system, Ducati Power Launch, Cruise control, Hands-free, backlit handlebar switches, 3.5-inch TFT colour display. On both bikes, the front wheel mounts a traditional 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyre with a tread redesigned to maximize wet weather performance and the rear tyre is a 240/45 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III. The new XDiavel versions also get 24 months, unlimited mileage warranty with maintenance intervals of 15,000 km. The cruisers feature an 18-litre fuel tank to make long-distance cruising uninterrupted.

The XDiavel Dark is available in Dark Stealth with a Carbon Black frame and matt black wheels. XDiavel Black Star is available with dedicated Black Star graphics with gloss black frame and wheels colour.

Also Watch:

Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here