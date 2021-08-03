Dulquer Salman Buys New Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV; Here's Details About the Rs 2.45 Cr SUV

Actor Dulquer Salman has bought a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV in India. The car comes in at an ex-showroom of Rs 2.45 crore and sits at the top of the G-Class lineup of the German manufacturer. The car has its own cult following and is known around the world for its off-road prowess. Dulquer Salman joins a number of celebrities to buy the SUV in India.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 577hp and 850Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the all-wheel-drive system. Low-range gearing (2.93:1 reduction) is standard as are three locking differentials, allowing the G63 to scale steep dirt grades with ridiculous ease. Along with its extra power, the G63 has AMG-specific suspension tuning. Properly equipped, the G63 can tow up to 2948kg.

The cabin is largely inspired by the older G-class but is now a thoroughly modern place, with a 12.0-inch digital instrument panel, high-quality materials, and creature comforts such as cupholders and a surround-view camera system. Taller drivers and passengers will find plenty of head- and legroom in both the front and rear. Around the back of the G-class, there’s still no power liftgate and the side-hinged gate, has a full-size spare tire mounted on it. With the rear seats up, you’ll have 38 cubic feet of cargo space. Folding them down (60/40 split) provides nearly 69 cubic feet.

There are two USB ports up front, along with an SD card reader. Also included is a three-year subscription to Mercedes-Benz’s connected car services, which provides basic features such as remote engine starting and stolen vehicle tracking. Options include Wi-Fi and a rear entertainment system, which features dual 10.0-inch touchscreens, each of which has its own USB, auxiliary, and HDMI ports.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is not available with as many driver-assistance aids as the automaker’s cars and crossover SUVs. The G63 comes with adaptive cruise control, for example, but the system does not offer extended restart capability in stop-and-go traffic.

