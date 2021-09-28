Dutch Students Create Self-Sustaining Stella Vita EV with up to 730 Km Per Day Range

Dutch students have developed the very first camper to be entirely self-sufficient in energy, thanks to the solar panels on its roof. The energy generated by this prototype van, named Stella Vita, is used not only for driving but also to power the vehicle’s various onboard facilities. The Stella Vita is the work of students in the Solar Team Eindhoven. They have succeeded in designing a vehicle that is perfectly self-sufficient in energy and capable of driving up to 730 kilometres per day in good weather.

This electric vehicle does not need to visit a charging station to be able to drive. Plus, its solar roof also provides enough energy to take a shower, watch TV, charge a laptop or make coffee. Indeed, when the vehicle is stationary, the roof pops up, providing a comfortable living space inside the van for relaxing, working, cooking or sleeping.

Billed as the world’s first-ever entirely solar-powered camper, the aim of this prototype is to inspire manufacturers to accelerate their energy transition. To achieve this, the Stella Vita camper is currently touring Europe to demonstrate its capabilities to the public.

The Solar Team Eindhoven consists of 22 students from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, who work year-round on the design of solar-powered electric vehicles, with the ultimate goal of optimizing range.

