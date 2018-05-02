English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Happy Birthday Dwayne Johnson: Look at 'The Rock'-ing Fast and Furious Car Collection of this Superstar - See Pics
On the birthday of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lets take a look at what he has in his garage.
Dwayne Johnson posing with cars. (Image: Instagram/TheRock)
We have seen him wrestling when we were kids. As we grew up, we saw him acting in some action-packed movies such as Fast and the Furious series and today is the day Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson turns another year old. We have seen him driving some pretty amazing cars in his movies but in real life too the wrestler-turned-actor is fond of owning those big boy toys. In honor of his day, let’s take a look at what the Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been cooking in his garage.
1.Pagani Huayra
Dwayne Johnson with his Pagani Huayra (Image: DriveTribe)
It’s quite hard to imagine a 6’4 muscular man driving around in a Pagani Huayra sports car but yes, Dwayne Johnson managed to arrive at the premiere of the hit HBO show Ballers. Priced at $1.3 million the Pagani Huayara was limited to just 100 units as part of Pagani's agreement with engine supplier Mercedes-AMG.
2.Ford F-150 Pickup Custom-Built
Dwayne Johnson with his Ford F-150 Pickup Custom Built. (Image: DriveTribe)
It’s quite surprising to see that one of the Hollywood’s highest paid actor’s favorite car is not any hypercar but a Ford F-150 pickup truck. But it’s not that hard to understand why because the F-150 pickup is the best car out in the market that matches with the muscular personality of the ‘The Rock’. The Ford F-150 custom built pickup can be seen all over the former WWE superstar’s Instagram page.
3.Ferrari LaFerrari
Dwayne Johnson with his Ferrari LaFerrari.(Image: DriveTribe)
Dwayne may be incapable of fitting in the superfast hypercars but that doesn’t stop him from owning one. LaFerrari, the flagship hypercar of the world-famous Italian manufacturer, Ferrari is also a part of The Rock’s exotic car collection. The model that superstar owns is a rare matte white LaFerrari that is powered by a 6.3-litre V12 engine that is capable of producing 950bhp.
4.2017 Ford GT
The Rock with his 2017 Ford GT. (Image: DriveTribe)
Just in case you don’t know, Dwayne Johnson is a Ford brand ambassador and has appeared several times in Ford’s commercials and launches. As The Rock was curious to know what Ford has been cooking, he spent some time at different departments of the company and fell in love with another he doesn’t fit in.
5.Rolls-Royce Wraith
The Rock with his Rolls-Royce Wraith. (Image: DriveTribe)
It’s kind of obvious for a superstar like him to own a Rolls-Royce nowadays and the one that Dwayne owns is two-door Wraith coupe which is powered by 6.5-litre twin-turbo V12 engine and the car is definitely a stylish way of getting around.
Also Watch
1.Pagani Huayra
Dwayne Johnson with his Pagani Huayra (Image: DriveTribe)
It’s quite hard to imagine a 6’4 muscular man driving around in a Pagani Huayra sports car but yes, Dwayne Johnson managed to arrive at the premiere of the hit HBO show Ballers. Priced at $1.3 million the Pagani Huayara was limited to just 100 units as part of Pagani's agreement with engine supplier Mercedes-AMG.
2.Ford F-150 Pickup Custom-Built
Dwayne Johnson with his Ford F-150 Pickup Custom Built. (Image: DriveTribe)
It’s quite surprising to see that one of the Hollywood’s highest paid actor’s favorite car is not any hypercar but a Ford F-150 pickup truck. But it’s not that hard to understand why because the F-150 pickup is the best car out in the market that matches with the muscular personality of the ‘The Rock’. The Ford F-150 custom built pickup can be seen all over the former WWE superstar’s Instagram page.
3.Ferrari LaFerrari
Dwayne Johnson with his Ferrari LaFerrari.(Image: DriveTribe)
Dwayne may be incapable of fitting in the superfast hypercars but that doesn’t stop him from owning one. LaFerrari, the flagship hypercar of the world-famous Italian manufacturer, Ferrari is also a part of The Rock’s exotic car collection. The model that superstar owns is a rare matte white LaFerrari that is powered by a 6.3-litre V12 engine that is capable of producing 950bhp.
4.2017 Ford GT
The Rock with his 2017 Ford GT. (Image: DriveTribe)
Just in case you don’t know, Dwayne Johnson is a Ford brand ambassador and has appeared several times in Ford’s commercials and launches. As The Rock was curious to know what Ford has been cooking, he spent some time at different departments of the company and fell in love with another he doesn’t fit in.
5.Rolls-Royce Wraith
The Rock with his Rolls-Royce Wraith. (Image: DriveTribe)
It’s kind of obvious for a superstar like him to own a Rolls-Royce nowadays and the one that Dwayne owns is two-door Wraith coupe which is powered by 6.5-litre twin-turbo V12 engine and the car is definitely a stylish way of getting around.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team
- Djokovic Eyes Roland Garros and Promises His Form Will Improve
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True