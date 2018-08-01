English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys His Cousin and Stunt Double a Custom Ford F150 Pickup Truck
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has previously gifted his mother, father, uncle and other cousins some expensive vehicles.
Tanoai Reed with Dwayne Johnson. (Image: Tanoai Reed/ Instagram)
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is probably the most successful WWE star who made it big outside the ring too, and is often ranked as the most earning Hollywood superstar. With back to back action movies and a wrestling career like none other, one might find him a strong and proud personality, but deep inside, Dwayne Johnson is a complete family man.
How do we know this for sure? Because The Rock is famous for showing his love towards family by gifting them some of the most expensive and luxury cars. We recently saw him gifting a Cadillac Escalade SUV to his father and former pro wrestler Rocky Johnson, because his doctor advised him to have a bigger car post his knee surgery.
The Rock also gifted a Cadillac to his mother Ata Johnson, and uncle Tonga 'Uli'uli Fifita, who was also a wrestler. Joining the list of people receiving love from The Rock in the form of a car is his cousin and the long time stunt double Tanoai Reed.
Johnson gave Reed a custom made Ford F150 pickup truck, that costs somewhere around $60000 (excluding taxes). Dwayne Johnson posted a video on Instagram gifting Reed the truck.
He wrote - “SURPRISE! I love handing over keys. I love you brother and enjoy your new truck!
Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honors.
All done with one goal in mind - deliver the best movie possible to the world. I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together.
As you’ll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that’s the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business.
Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck!”
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
