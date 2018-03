Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice

We have seen him wrestling when we were kids. As we grew up, we saw him acting in some of the hardcore action movies like Fast and Furious series. While we love him for his acting and his personality, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also has a human side to him, one that all of us admire. Dwayne Johnson is a thorough family man, and he proved it once again recently when he gifted a Cadillac to his father.The 45-year-old superstar posted a picture on Instagram of his father Rocky Johnson, 73, whom he gifted a new Cadillac Escalade SUV. The wrestler-turned-actor gifted his father, who was also a pro-wrestler, a luxury SUV because doctors suggested him to move in a bigger vehicle following his hip replacement surgery.He wrote - 'My pops just had his hip replaced and called me and said “Hey Mr. D the surgeon really feels like I should have a bigger car since my hip rehab..”'I cut my dad off and just started laughing because I knew what he was hustling for,' said The Rock. 'I said “say no more..I got you.. just go down and pick out what you want” then we hung up and hours later I get this pic. Lol.'In the picture posted, the elder Johnson can be seen standing with a man outside of a Cadillac dealership with a cane in his hand. The Rock previously gifted a Cadillac to his mother Ata Johnson, and other luxury cars to his family members, including uncle Tonga 'Uli'uli Fifita, who was also a wrestler.