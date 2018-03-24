Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice

We all got daddy issues lol. My pops just had his hip replaced and called me and said “Hey Mr. D the surgeon really feels like I should have a bigger car since my hip rehab..” I cut my dad off and just started laughing because I knew what he was hustling for. I said “say no more..I got you.. just go down and pick out what you want” then we hung up and hours later I get this pic. Lol. Hey my old man was a tough MF on me. He’d kick my ass from one side of the gym to the other for years. I hated it when I was a kid, but grateful for it as a man. Im lucky I could do this and thanks for the ass kickins. Thanks Shawn Burnett and Ed Morse Cadillac for handling business for me and finding the gold bow. #MyDoctorSaid #NewHipsAndWhips

