Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys New Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 SUV

We have seen him wrestling when we were kids. As we grew up, we saw him acting in some of the most hardcore action movies like Fast and Furious series. While he drives some pretty amazing cars in his movies, in his real life too, the wrestler-turned-actor is fond of owning those big boy toys. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has just bought himself a new Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 SUV worth $150,000 (Rs 1 Crore).It’s quite surprising to see that one of the Hollywood’s highest paid actor’s favourite car is not any hypercar but a Ford F-150 pickup truck based performance SUV. This is not his first SUV as he already owns the base car of the Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 SUV – the Ford F-150 truck.It’s not that hard to understand why Rock loves these big machines as SUVs like the F-150 pickup matches with the muscular personality of the ‘The Rock’. While the Ford F-150 custom built pickup can be seen all over the former WWE superstar’s Instagram page, the Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 SUV is shared by Hennessey’s Facebook page.Dwayne may be incapable of fitting in the superfast hypercars but that doesn’t stop him from owning one. LaFerrari, the flagship hypercar of the world-famous Italian manufacturer, Ferrari is also a part of The Rock’s exotic car collection apart from Pagani Huayara.Rock also gifted his cousin and the long time stunt double Tanoai Reed a custom made Ford F-150 pickup truck, that costs somewhere around $60000 (excluding taxes). Dwayne Johnson posted a video on Instagram gifting Reed the truck.