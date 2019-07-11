Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Dyson Founder Buys Singapore's Priciest Penthouse at Rs 378 Crore Near His Electric Vehicle Plant

The luxury home at Wallich Residence sits on the top three floors of the 64-storey, 290-metre high Guoco tower, the tallest in Singapore.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dyson Founder Buys Singapore's Priciest Penthouse at Rs 378 Crore Near His Electric Vehicle Plant
The luxury home at Wallich Residence sits on the top three floors of a 64-storey, 290-metre high tower, the tallest in Singapore, which is in the business district and has panoramic views over Singapore, including popular waterfront area Marina Bay. (Image: Wallich Residence Gallery)
Loading...

British billionaire inventor James Dyson has paid a reported USD 54 million for Singapore's biggest, most expensive penthouse: a three-floor residence with a rooftop terrace, private pool, and jacuzzi. His electric appliance company, known for its bagless vacuum cleaners, hand dryers and fans, announced this year it was shifting its global headquarters from England to the city-state to be closer to Asian markets. The company also plans to produce electric cars there, as part of its expansion east after Britain's decision in 2016 to leave the European Union (EU).

The Brexit-backing tycoon purchased the 21,000 square foot (1,960 square metre) "super penthouse" for almost 74 million Singapore Dollars (SGD) or 54 million US Dollars, Singapore's Business Times newspaper reported, without citing a source.

A land title document seen by AFP lists Dyson and his wife Deirdre as joint tenants of the 99-year leasehold property, with the sale registered on June 20. The company confirmed Dyson, 72, had bought a property in the city.

The luxury home at Wallich Residence sits on the top three floors of a 64-storey, 290-metre high tower, the tallest in Singapore, which is in the business district and has panoramic views over Singapore, including popular waterfront area Marina Bay.

It has five bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathroom, a private garden and a viewing deck on the 62nd floor, according to a sales brochure for the property. It also has a private lift, storage for 600 bottles of wine, and a round-the-clock dedicated butler service. The cost is below a price tag of over 100 million SGD originally sought for the property.

A Dyson spokesman declined to give details of the purchase but told AFP: "Given the decision to locate the headquarters in Singapore and the growing focus of the company's business in the region, of course James Dyson has bought a property there."

It is the highest price paid for a condo in the city-state, where property is among the world's costliest, beating the nearly 60 million SGD paid by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin for a penthouse in 2017, according to local media. Last month, an 11,000 square foot luxury penthouse reportedly sold for 52 million SGD.

Affluent and developed, Singapore has long attracted wealthy residents from around Asia and the world, a trend that has helped fuel a rise in property prices over the years. The government has taken steps to cool the property market, in July last year, they raised buyers' fees and tightened loan requirements.

In October, Dyson announced it had picked Singapore for its first electric car plant, sparking criticism from some quarters that the Brexit-supporting tycoon was not investing more at home. A prototype Dyson electric vehicle is in the works for 2020, followed by a product launch in 2021.

The company insists its decision to move headquarters from western England is not due to Brexit but an effort to be closer to a growing majority of its customers.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram