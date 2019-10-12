Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Dyson Pulls the Plug on Development of Electric Car

The moves had sparked criticism in Britain that Dyson, a staunch backer of Brexit, should be investing more in British manufacturing.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 12, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dyson Pulls the Plug on Development of Electric Car
A Dyson logo is seen on one of company's products. (Image: Reuters)

British electric appliance pioneer James Dyson, famed for his high-tech vacuum cleaners, announced Thursday that he has abandoned a bid to mass-produce electric cars.

Dyson said in a statement posted on the Singapore-based company's website that his team had developed a "fantastic car" based on an "ingenious" approach.

"However, though we have tried very hard throughout the development process, we simply cannot make it commercially viable," he added.

"We have been through a serious process to find a buyer for the project which has, unfortunately, been unsuccessful so far."

The company announced in 2018 that Singapore, where it relocated to this yeat, would also be the site for its first electric car plant, with the first vehicles expected in 2021.

The moves had sparked criticism in Britain that Dyson, a staunch backer of Brexit, should be investing more in British manufacturing.

In May, he had unveiled brief details of patents filed 18 months earlier for the electric car, claiming it would be more energy efficient than rivals -- and with "very large wheels" for city and rough-terrain driving.

Dyson on Thursday insisted shutting the automotive unit was "not a product failure" and that "as many of the team as possible" would be reassigned to other roles in the company.

"We have sufficient vacancies to absorb most of the people into our home business," he added.

The statement also noted that the company would continue a £2.5 billion ($3.1 billion, 2.8 billion euros) investment programme in "new technology", including the manufacture of new batteries, sensing technologies, vision systems, robotics, machine learning, and AI.

"I remain as excited about the future of Dyson as I have always been," the company founder insisted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram