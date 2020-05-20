AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dyson Reveals Images of the Cancelled 500 Million Pound EV Vehicle For the First Time

File photo of the founder of Dyson Company, Sir James Dyson and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. David Cameron. (Pic Source: Reuters)

File photo of the founder of Dyson Company, Sir James Dyson and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. David Cameron. (Pic Source: Reuters)

Some 500 Dyson employees were dedicated to developing this deceased project, and founder Sir James Dyson had invested £500 million of his own money to make this plan a reality

Share this:

This past weekend, The Times published an exclusive interview with James Dyson about Dyson's EV project and how much this failed Tesla competitor cost him and his company. Back in 2017, Dyson told the world that the company had its very own EV in the works; the car was slated to hit the market in 2020. Alas, just a few months before the new year in October 2019, the company publicly announced that the project was discontinued, stating that the "fantastic electric car" was not "commercially viable."

Accompanying this ultimatum was just a diagram of the mysterious car; not a single photograph of the real deal was published over the three years Dyson worked on it -- over the weekend, The Times published the first one along with an interview with Sir James Dyson about the model.

The EV, codenamed N526, was set to be an SUV with seven seats and a 600-mile range, about twice as much as Tesla's Model X. In 4.8 seconds, the N526 would have been able to sprint from 0mph to 62mph, and its top speed was set to be 125mph. Dyson himself has ridden in the prototype car, explaining that among the high-tech features and innovatively designed interior components, there was a heads-up display which "floats in front of your face like a hologram."

Some 500 Dyson employees were dedicated to developing this deceased project, and Dyson had invested £500 million of his own money to make this plan a reality. Though Dyson EVs were not commercially viable, Sir James Dyson is considering sharing the company's EV tech -- particularly the highly-efficient solid-state batteries -- with other automotive companies in the future.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading