E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
E-challan System has been implemented in various states to effectively check traffic law violations like drunk driving, over-speeding and others.
Picture for representation.
E-challan system has been implemented in various states to effectively check traffic law violations like drunk driving, over-speeding and others, Parliament was informed on Monday. E-challan System has been implemented in Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Puducherry at present, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
"It is an integrated information technology-based enforcement solution to manage traffic laws violations through an Android-based mobile app and back-end web application for use by the transport enforcement wing and traffic police," the minister said.
