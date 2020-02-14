E-Cigarettes Banned Across All Indian Airports and Aircrafts - Aviation Security Regulator
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Aviation security regulator BCAS has banned e-cigarettes and similar products on all airports and aircraft in India, according to an official document. "Upon the prohibition of electronic-cigarettes by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it has been decided that e-cigarettes include all forms of electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), heat not burn products, e-hookah and the like devices," stated the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security circular dated January 10.
Distribution, sale, storage and advertisement of such products is prohibited on any airport premises or any aircraft departing or arriving in India, the regulator added. In September last year, the Central government banned production, sale and import of e-cigarettes and similar products citing health risk to people, especially the youth.
