Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

E-Mobility Mission to be Implemented in Phases Based on Auto Industry Feedback: Meghwal

The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 is a mission document providing the vision and the roadmap for the faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
E-Mobility Mission to be Implemented in Phases Based on Auto Industry Feedback: Meghwal
Representative photo. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

The National Electric Mobility Mission will be implemented in phases based on the feedback from the auto industry, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Friday. The Minister of State for Heavy Industries promised all support to the auto industry on policy matters to ensure the smooth and efficient transformation of the automotive industry from internal combustion (IC) to electric powertrain.

He informed that three lakh electric vehicles have already been sold under the FAME India Scheme. The minister said a provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made for electric mobility in the Union Budget for 2019-20. Meghwal was addressing the 3rd International Electric Vehicle Conclave at the International Centre for Automotive Technology in Manesar, Gurugram. The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 is a mission document providing the vision and the roadmap for the faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country.

This plan has been designed to enhance national fuel security to provide affordable and environmentally friendly transportation and to enable the Indian automotive industry to achieve global manufacturing leadership.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram