East Central Railway Cancels These Trains From December To March

The season of winter brings along the issue of low visibility owing to fog. The biggest impact of fog is borne by the travel sector as many flights and trains get cancelled or rescheduled due to poor visibility. Similarly, the East Central Railway (ECR) has cancelled several trains under its jurisdiction to avoid mishaps during foggy weather. These will include trains running through the Dhanbad railway division.

According to an East Central Railway spokesperson, the Tata-Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express and Hatia-Anand Vihar T Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express will remain cancelled from December 2, 2022, to March 1, 2023. People who have booked tickets for these trains between December and March will now have to look for other options. However, they will get a full refund against their reservations.

Take a look at the trains that will remain cancelled:

- Train number 13309 Chopan-Prayagraj Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23

- Train number 13310 Prayagraj-Chopan Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23

- Train number 12873 Hatia-Anand Vihar Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23

- Train No. 12874 Anand Vihar-Hatia Express, from 2.12.22 to 1.03.23

- Train No. 18103 Tata-Amritsar Express, from 5.12.22 to 27.02.23

- Train No. 18104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Jallianwala Bagh Express, from 7.12.22 to 1.03.23

- Train No. 13343/13345 Varanasi-Singrauli/Shaktinagar Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23

- Train No. 13344/13346 Singrauli/Shaktinagar-Varanasi Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23

A list of trains that will partially remain cancelled:

- Train No. 12177 Howrah-Mathura Express, from 2.12.22 to 24.02.23, between Agra Cantt and Mathura

- Train No. 12178 Mathura-Howrah Express, from 5.12.22 to 27.02.23, between Mathura and Agra Cantt

- Train No. 12319 Kolkata-Agra Cantt Express, from 7.12.22 to 22.02.23, between Mathura and Agra Cantt

- Train No. 12320 Agra Cantt-Kolkata SF Express, from 8.12.22 to 23.02.23, between Agra Cantt and Mathura Middle

For people, who have already booked their tickets, don’t forget to claim your refund and check its status.

