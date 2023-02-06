The East Central Railway has designed a menu with several delicious indigenous food items from Bihar. These items will be served in most express trains with pantries. People with diabetes will also be given food according to their health conditions. Food items like Litti-Chokha, Khichdi, Poha, Upma, Idli-Sambar, Vada Pav and more new items have been added to the pantry menu of East Central Railway trains. Egg, chicken and fish will also be served to people, who prefer non-vegetarian food and hot milk will be available to consume at night during the train journey.

Separate arrangements have been made for diabetic passengers and the menu available for them will have healthier options such as an omelet with boiled veggies, oats with milk, cornflakes and wheat flour bread. Moreover, dishes with rotis made of coarse grains such as Jowar, Bajra, Kodo, Ragi, Kangni, Sama, etc. will be available for lunch and dinner.

Healthier non-vegetarian options will also be available for diabetic patients onboard.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has changed the menu and included all the new additions. According to the new menu, Litti-Chokha and khichdi will be available for a price of Rs 50 each. Idli Sambar will be available for Rs 20 a plate, Upma and Poha for Rs 30 per plate. A glass of milk (250ml) will be available for Rs 20. Aaloo Chaap will be available for Rs 40 per plate, Rajma chawal will be priced at Rs 50 and Pav bhaji will also be available for Rs 50 per plate. For non-vegetarians, the available items will be a chicken sandwich for Rs 50, a fish cutlet for Rs 100, chicken curry for Rs 100 and fish curry for Rs 100.

Jalebi and Gulab jamun, each for Rs 20, will also be served as desserts.

