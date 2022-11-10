East Central Railways Cancels Four Pairs of Trains in Dhanbad Rail Division

East Central Railways has cancelled four pairs of trains under the Dhanbad division. The decision, with effect from November 9, comes against the backdrop of the non-interlocking of railway lines. Moreover, specific pairs of trains are diverted on additional routes for the convenience of passengers.

The restoration of the train routes under the Dhanbad division will take place after November 13. Trains that are diverted will reach their destination via Salai Banwa Railway Station and Obra Dam railway station.

Here is the list of trains routes diverted-

Train Number- 19413 Ahmedabad-Kolkata Express departing Kolkata on November 9 will reach Ahmedabad via the changed route.

Train Number- 19417, Kolkata-Ahmedabad Express, departing from Kolkata on November 12, will reach the destination via Salai Banwa Railway Station and Obra Dam railway station.

Train Number- 13026 departing from Bhopal, on November 9, will reach Howrah through changed routes.

Train Number-19607, Kolkata-Madar Junction Express, departing on November 10, will follow the changed route.

Train Number – 11448, Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express train departing from Howrah on November 9.

Train Number – 11447, Jabalpur-Howrah Shaktipunj Express, departing on November 13, will reach its destination through diverted routes.

Train Number- 12874 Anand Vihar-Hatia Express, departing from Anand Vihar in Delhi, will be operated via Chunar, PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Dehri on Sone Railway Station and Garhwa Road on November 8, 9, and 11.

Before them, several trains of Darbhanga- Ahmedabad- Darbhanga were cancelled due to inter-locking work at the Malkhedi station of the Bhopal division.

Train Number- 19165 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Sabarmati Express, departing from Ahmedabad, on November 11, 13, and 16 2022 is cancelled.

Train Number- 19166 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express, a departure from Darbhanga, on November 12, 14, and 22 is cancelled.

Train Number- 09465 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Special, departing from Ahmedabad, on November 11 and 16.

Read all the Latest Auto News here