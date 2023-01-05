East Central Railways Diverts Several Trains; Check List

The Indian Railways has diverted the routes of several trains due to the non-interlocking work at Rasauli, Piprai village, Guneru Bamori and Mungaoli stations. In addition, routes of trains passing through Darbhanga and Bhagalpur stations have also been changed, according to ECR chief public relations officer Birendra Kumar.

Train no 19165 Ahmedabad Darbhanga Sabarmati Express has been diverted from MKC/Maksi Junction to SHRN/Sant Hirdaram Nagar. This train will operate on January 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18 and 20.

Train no 19166 Darbhanga Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express will, for the time being, run via Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Nishatpura-B. It will operate from January 6 to 20.

Train no 13423/ 13424 Bhagalpur-Ajmer will be diverted to the Kota Nadiad-Sant Hirdaram Nagar Nishatpura Bina route from January 5 to 21.

Train no 19607/19608 Kolkata Madar Junction will be diverted to the Bina Nishatpura Sant Hirdaram Nagar Nadiad Kota route on January 5, 9, 12, 16 and 19.

Train no 18009/18010 Santragachi- Ajmer will operate via the diverted route of Bina Nishatpura Sant Hirdaram Nagar Nadiad Kota from January 6 to 20.

Train no 13010 Rishikesh-Howrah has been diverted to the Lucknow Pratapgarh Varanasi route from January 3 to 7.

Train no 19053 Surat - Muzaffarpur Express has been diverted to Barabanki Junction, Gonda, Gorakhpur Chhapra.

In addition to these diverted routes, Railways has also informed us that a train will start operating from Patna to Secunderabad on January 6. This will be a special train having facilities like 2 sitting-cum-luggage rake coaches, 2 general coaches, 14 sleepers, 4 three-tier and 2 AC 2nd class coaches.

Having a total of 24 coaches, this train will be fully reserved and only those having tickets will be permitted to travel on this train.

