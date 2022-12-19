Eastern Railway To Open 24/7 Health Units At Stations

The Eastern Railway is going to take a major initiative that will benefit the passengers. Stations under their jurisdiction will see health units opening at many stations for the convenience of the passengers. Free medical help will be provided to people 24/7 and doctors and paramedical staff will be working in shifts to keep it running through the day. Jasidih station, which comes under the grade A category of Eastern Railway, will also see a health unit operating soon.

In the near future, the health units will have doctors present two days a week, but the paramedical staff will be present 24/7 here. Passengers can get medicines and checkups done free of cost. Passengers have often faced issues of headaches, stomach aches, fevers and more such acute health problems that create a situation where they had to travel with discomfort due to the unavailability of pharmacies or any sort of medical help at or near a station. However, the scenario will change from when the units open.

The clinic’s spot is being marked at the station by the senior DCMs of all the divisions through the IOW department. Diagnostic centres will also be opened at these spots along with health units.

During the inspection at Deoghar station on December 4, the GM of Eastern Railway, Arun Arora talked about the opening of health units under the new marketing policy at several stations under Eastern Railway. Under this, doctors, paramedical and diagnostic services along with a 24-hour pharmacy will be provided at the stations to railway staff and passengers travelling from or to the location. Passengers will get free medical facilities during golden hour.

Jasidih Station Master Ravishekhar said that the health unit’s opening will greatly benefit the passengers and emergency cases that were earlier taken to Sadar Hospital, which was 15 kilometres from the stations, will be treated at the health unit at the station.

Read all the Latest Auto News here