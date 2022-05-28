Eastern Railways Achieves 100% Electrification Of Its 2,848 Kilometre Rail Route

In a major achievement, the Eastern Railway has hit the target of 100% electrification of its 2,848 km long rail network. The Zonal Railways achieved this milestone with the completion of the last part of work in the 41 km long Hansdiha-Godda section.

This will help Indian Railways achieve its target of making the country’s railroad network carbon neutral by 2030. The Ministry of Railways tweeted about the achievement saying, “Eastern Railway accomplishes 100% Electrification! With complete electrification of Eastern Railway, IR takes a major leap towards Mission 100 Percent Electrification.”

Eastern Railway accomplishes 100% Electrification! With complete electrification of Eastern Railway, IR takes a major leap towards #Mission100PercentElectrification. pic.twitter.com/UYGv6yr6rS — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 27, 2022

Eklavya Chakraborty, the spokesperson of Zonal Railway Headquarters, said: “With the completion of a successful inspection of the Hansdiha-Godda section by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), the target of 100% electrification has been achieved.”

The Hansdiha-Godda section has 41 kilometres of rail track and 32 kilometres by the route. The speed of 103 kmph was tested by CRS on this section while the current sectional speed of this part is 90 kmph.

With the successful completion of the CRS inspection of this section, Eastern Railway has converted its entire 2848 kms into an electrified route. This will bring an important station of Godda in the electrified map of Indian Railways. The Indian Railways has decided to go carbon neutral by 2030 through the electrification of railroads across the country to reduce the carbon footprint generated through railways. The completion of electrification of the 2848 km of stretch is a huge step forward in that direction.

The total route length of the Eastern Railway is 2,848 km, spread over Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol and Malda divisions. It includes 889 Route km in Howrah Division, 719 Route km in Sealdah, 690 Route km in Asansol and 550 Route km in Malda.

Other than that, the Indian Railways has already achieved 100% electrification of three Railways Zones, i.e., West Central Railway, Kolkata Metro and East Coast Railway by the end of January 2022.

