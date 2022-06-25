Easy and Hassle-Free Ways to Recharge Delhi Metro Smart Cards

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had around 60 lakh passengers before the pandemic struck us. The metro offered easy accessibility at affordable rates. With air conditioners and reserved seats for women and senior citizens, Delhi Metro is the most reliable means of transport.

The Delhi metro has stood the test of time and is gradually moving towards smart cards and e-tokens without human interference. These are the most simple yet easy-to-understand methods for travelling, unlike the train.

Tokens and smart cards are used widely on Delhi Metro but how do you recharge them in just two minutes? If your answer is that you are not aware of it, let’s help you.

Visit DMRC’s official site:

On your browser, search DMRC, https://www.dmrcsmartcard.com/. First, you navigate through the page and find the recharge section. On the top of the page, find a red bar in which Quick Top Up is written. Select the option. It will ask for the smart card number twice. After that, it will ask for the amount, which needs to be recharged. Make sure you write the captcha code correctly.

After completing the above steps, the site asks you to choose payment mode — net banking, UPI, or any other mode of transactions. Select the mode and make the payment. And you are done. Your card is recharged. But be alert for fraudulent sites.

Recharge online with Paytm or Phonepe:

If not using Paytm, download the application and complete the requirements like linking a bank account. After the procedure, search Metro, and select Delhi Metro. It will ask for the card number and amount. After that, like normal UPI transactions, it will be done in a smooth and hassle-free way. But once done, a quick up top in AVMs machines is important.

