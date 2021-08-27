eBikeGo Rugged Electric Scooter Launched in India at Rs 79,999; Gets IoT technology

eBikeGo has announced the debut of RUGGED smart electric scooter at Rs 79,999 (starting price with FAME II subsidy). The price will be much cheaper once you include the additional benefits from various state government subsidies including exemption from road tax. The deliveries will begin in November 2021 and the scooter will be available in two versions: G1 and G1+, with costs ranging between Rs 79,999 and Rs 99,999.

The RUGGED features a 3kW motor that can reach a top speed of 70 km/h. The scooter can be reserved for just Rs 499 (Refundable). It comes with a 2 x 2 kWh battery that may be replaced. The batteries charge in 3.5 hours and have a range of 160 kilometres. It has a storage capacity of 30 litres.

The body of the electric moto scooter is composed of a cradle chassis and steel frame. It includes 12 built-in smart sensors and using the RUGGED App, the user can unlock and drive the electric bike. It has an anti-theft feature that ensures the safety of the driver in the case of an accident or other emergency.

The vehicle was created using data obtained from millions of data points analysed by eBikeGo’s artificial intelligence-driven fleet management system and EBG Matics (eBikeGo’s patented IoT technology) from its B2B and B2C operations. The bike comes with an 7-year warranty on the chassis.

Rugged is the only bike in the world that allows battery switching without the user getting off of the bike. With 4G, BLE, CAN bus, GPS/IRNSS, 42 inputs/outputs, serial ports, and a comprehensive modular sensor suite, it is the world’s most advanced 2W IoT system.

It comes with theft prevention bolts and clamps for all high-cost components, as well as thorough vandalism protection for fleet operations.

RUGGED, which will be manufactured in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in conjunction with Boom Motors, said it expects to reach a production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles soon and is confident in fulfilling pre-orders for its electric scooter in the coming months.

“We are extremely happy to announce the launch of ‘RUGGED,’ India’s most sustainable, intelligent, and sturdy electric moto-scooter, after significant study and a three-year wait. It is designed entirely for Indian roads, with 2 x 2 kWh swappable batteries and advanced sensors. RUGGED is also India’s first indigenously manufactured hub motor. We at eBikeGo are ecstatic to announce the debut of ‘Rugged,’ which will change the face of e-mobility in India and push the limits of innovation in the electric bike category.” said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

