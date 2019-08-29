Eco-Friendly Cutlery, Paper Packaging for Chips as Air India Bans Single Use Plastic in Flights
For special meals that are ordered and paid for by passengers in advance, Air India will use Eco-Friendly Birchwood cutlery in place of plastic cutlery.
Representative image. (Image source: Air India)
Air India is going to ban 1st use plastic from 2nd October 2019. In the first phase, it will be implemented in all flights of Air India Express and Alliance air flights. The 2nd phase will be implemented in Air India flights.
The Air India action plan for stoppage of single-use plastic onboard flights is given below:
1. Presently Air India provide 200 ml water bottles to passengers. Effective 29th August 2019, these will be replaced with 1500 ml water bottles on all routes except the two routes in point 2.
2. For DEL-CJB-SIN & DEL-IXM-SIN v/v flights, Air India will use potable water available on aircraft (253 Ltrs). As these are multi-leg flights with multiple meal service, Air India do not have sufficient galley space. Additionally, 50 water bottles of 1500 ml will be lifted ex DEL effective 29th August 19.
3. Banana Chips & Sandwiches are presently packed in plastic pouches which will be changed to Butter paper pouches.
4. Cake slices uplifted in the Snacks Box will be replaced with Muffins to avoid the present plastic wrapping.
5. For special meals that are ordered and paid for by passengers in advance, Air India will use Eco-Friendly Birchwood cutlery in place of plastic cutlery.
6. Crew meal cutlery will be replaced with lightweight steel cutlery.
7. Plastic tumblers will be replaced with Paper tumbler.
8. Plastic teacups will be replaced with sturdy Paper cups. All concerned including Catering, In-Flight Services, MMD and stations/airports are being instructed accordingly.
