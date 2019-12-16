EESL Commissions First EV Charging Station in South Delhi Under Pact With SDMC
This is the first of the 75 charging stations to be installed across SDMC areas as per the agreement.
Image for Representation (Photo: Reuters)
In a bid to build a robust EV charging infrastructure, state-run Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday inaugurated the first electric vehicle public charging station in south Delhi. The inauguration coincides with the National Energy Conservation Day being celebrated across the country, EESL said in a statement.
The charging station has been installed in the SDMC parking area of Greater Kailash-1 N Block market. EESL has installed the charging station after the signing an agreement with SDMC. This is the first of the 75 charging stations to be installed across SDMC areas as per the agreement. The installation of public charging stations would help in increasing the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the city. With the increasing penetration of EVs, the local emission of pollutants is also expected to reduce, leading to cleaner air providing several health benefits to the public.
With the increasing penetration of EVs, the local emission of pollutants is also expected to reduce, leading to cleaner air providing several health benefits to the public. For charging e-cars, till date, 300 AC and 170 DC captive chargers have been commissioned. EESL also said that about 65 public charging stations have also been installed in the area of NDMC with which it had signed an MoU earlier.
