EESL Orders 100 More Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs for Government Officials in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has received an order for 100 units of the Kona Electric SUV from Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Guided by our vision ‘Progress For Humanity’, we have been developing eco-friendly and human centric technologies that provide the best experience for our customers. As a caring and responsible brand, it is our privilege to align with the government’s goal for clean energy and collaborate with all stakeholders to create a sustainable ecosystem for electric mobility. Here, it is a moment of great pride to receive this order of 100 KONA Electric SUVs from Energy Efficiency Services Limited, bolstering the government’s faith in Hyundai’s technological prowess and supreme quality standards. As committed, Hyundai will continue to bring world-class eco-friendly products and technologies for Indian market contributing towards the cleaner and greener environment.”

EESL had ordered 10 Kona Electric SUVs in the year 2019. Further in 2020, it has ordered 100 units of Kona Electric SUV in-line with the government’s mission of creating sustainable EV eco-system in India.

The Kona Electric onboard charger is capable of a 7.2 kW rate of charge for rapid recharging characteristics. Kona Electric estimated range is 452 km on a single charge (ARAI Certified), meeting the varying needs of owner lifestyles. Up to 80 percent charge can be achieved in 57 minutes with DC quick charger, using the CCS Type II charging port, while a 7.2 kW Level-II charger takes 6 hours and 10 minutes.

Kona Electric offers differentiated driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Comfort and Sport) optimize torque distribution. In Sport mode, there is a greater emphasis on acceleration, while Eco+ and Eco modes progressively prioritize range over performance with more conservative power-delivery and deliver maximum Electric Range by brake regeneration.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has recently launched a variable warranty option, “Wonder Warranty” for its KONA Electric Vehicle customers.