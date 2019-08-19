Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

EESL Partners With Apollo to Install EV Charging Stations in Hospitals

EESL has signed a 10-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Apollo Hospitals Enterprises to install public electric vehicle charging stations in its hospitals.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
EESL Partners With Apollo to Install EV Charging Stations in Hospitals
Representational Image (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Sunday said it has signed a 10-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Apollo Hospitals Enterprises to install public electric vehicle charging stations in its hospitals across the country.

"This is a first such MoU by EESL with a private partner, to set up public charging infrastructure in the country," the company said in a statement. Under the MoU, EESL will make the entire upfront investment on specified services and deploy qualified manpower for the operation and maintenance of the public charging infrastructure.

"Developing a strong supporting infrastructure is vital to building consumer confidence in electric vehicles (EV). Our MoU with Apollo Hospitals reinforces the role of the private sector in achieving the goal of National Electric Mobility Programme. "Electric mobility is vital to reducing airborne emissions and enhancing air quality, a cause the healthcare sector can resonate with," EESL Director - Projects Venkatesh Dwivedi said. Apollo Hospitals will provide the requisite space and power connections for the charging infrastructure, it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram