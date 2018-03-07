English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EESL to Further Add 10,000 Electric Cars Under National E-Mobility Programme in India
With a total of 20,000 electric cars, India is expected to save over 5 crore litres of fuel every year leading to a reduction of over 5.6 lakh tonnes of annual CO2 emission.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/EESL India)
Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh has launched the National E-Mobility Programme in India. In line with the Government of India’s vision of 100 percent e-mobility by 2030, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will issue a fresh tender for additional 10,000 e-vehicles, the Minister announced.
EESL concluded the first tender for procuring 10,000 e-vehicles last year. Following the successful completion of the first tender, EESL envisions a growing demand from various government departments. The new tender for 10,000 e-vehicles will cater to this growing demand. With these 20,000 electric cars, India is expected to save over 5 crore litres of fuel every year leading to a reduction of over 5.6 lakh tonnes of annual CO2 emission.
R K Singh, Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy, said, “India has embarked on an ambitious e-mobility plan and the government has taken the lead in enabling e-mobility in India. The National E-Mobility Programme is a step towards ushering in an era of clean, green and future-oriented technologies in the country.”
“After the successful tender of 10,000 electric cars last year, the demand for e-vehicles is constantly rising across various departments of the Union and State Governments. To cater to the growing demand, EESL will issue a fresh tender tomorrow for procuring additional 10,000 electric cars. This second tender is a testimony to the fact that India offers a huge market potential for e-mobility” he added.
Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Power, said, “E-mobility is a critical aspect of overall achievement of Energy Efficiency and the Government of India is committed towards it. The launch today is a step towards reducing our carbon footprint and promise towards a more sustainable, greener, cleaner future. Adoption of EVs has given India an opportunity to bring together a holistic plan which marries “Make in India” Initiative to promote the indigenous production of e- vehicles and create a booming market for ancillary industries.”
Rajeev Sharma, Chairman, EESL said, “EESL has always been at the forefront of India’s energy efficiency and green initiatives. We are committed to transforming the Indian market with innovative business models and advanced technologies. We are confident that we will replicate the success of our previous path-breaking initiatives in our e-mobility programme. We will continue to enable more energy and fuel savings by creating a robust market for e-mobility in India.”
The objective of the National E-Mobility Programme is to provide an impetus to the entire e-mobility ecosystem including vehicle manufacturers, charging infrastructure companies, fleet operators, service providers, etc. EESL will aggregate demand by procuring electric vehicles in bulk to get economies of scale. These electric vehicles will replace the existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles.
EESL plans to leverage efficiencies of scale and drive down costs through its innovative business model while supporting local manufacturing facilities, gaining technical competencies for the long-term growth of the EV industry and enabling Indian EV manufacturers to emerge as major global players.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/EESL India)
Also Watch
Also Watch
EESL concluded the first tender for procuring 10,000 e-vehicles last year. Following the successful completion of the first tender, EESL envisions a growing demand from various government departments. The new tender for 10,000 e-vehicles will cater to this growing demand. With these 20,000 electric cars, India is expected to save over 5 crore litres of fuel every year leading to a reduction of over 5.6 lakh tonnes of annual CO2 emission.
R K Singh, Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy, said, “India has embarked on an ambitious e-mobility plan and the government has taken the lead in enabling e-mobility in India. The National E-Mobility Programme is a step towards ushering in an era of clean, green and future-oriented technologies in the country.”
“After the successful tender of 10,000 electric cars last year, the demand for e-vehicles is constantly rising across various departments of the Union and State Governments. To cater to the growing demand, EESL will issue a fresh tender tomorrow for procuring additional 10,000 electric cars. This second tender is a testimony to the fact that India offers a huge market potential for e-mobility” he added.
Hon'ble Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia announces #India's second #EV tender today! Fresh tender for additional 10,000 #ElectricVehicles for state & central governments builds on the success of past efforts in driving #EV demand across #India. @MinOfPower @Saurabh_kumR pic.twitter.com/i59XKMXObG— EESL India (@EESL_India) March 7, 2018
Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Power, said, “E-mobility is a critical aspect of overall achievement of Energy Efficiency and the Government of India is committed towards it. The launch today is a step towards reducing our carbon footprint and promise towards a more sustainable, greener, cleaner future. Adoption of EVs has given India an opportunity to bring together a holistic plan which marries “Make in India” Initiative to promote the indigenous production of e- vehicles and create a booming market for ancillary industries.”
Rajeev Sharma, Chairman, EESL said, “EESL has always been at the forefront of India’s energy efficiency and green initiatives. We are committed to transforming the Indian market with innovative business models and advanced technologies. We are confident that we will replicate the success of our previous path-breaking initiatives in our e-mobility programme. We will continue to enable more energy and fuel savings by creating a robust market for e-mobility in India.”
The objective of the National E-Mobility Programme is to provide an impetus to the entire e-mobility ecosystem including vehicle manufacturers, charging infrastructure companies, fleet operators, service providers, etc. EESL will aggregate demand by procuring electric vehicles in bulk to get economies of scale. These electric vehicles will replace the existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles.
EESL plans to leverage efficiencies of scale and drive down costs through its innovative business model while supporting local manufacturing facilities, gaining technical competencies for the long-term growth of the EV industry and enabling Indian EV manufacturers to emerge as major global players.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/EESL India)
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Friday 02 February , 2018
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Deceased Fan Leaves All Her Money, Belongings to the Actor; Here's His Reaction
- Mahindra Thar Based Roxor Off-Road Side x Side SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
- Janhvi Celebrates Birthday With Sisters Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya And Dad Boney; See Pics
- David Warner Cleared to Play Second Test After Accepting ICC Sanction