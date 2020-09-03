EESL to Procure 150 Tata Nexon EVs for Government Officials in India

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Super Energy Service Company (ESCO) under the administrative control of Ministry of Power, Government of India, will procure 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India. The companies were selected through an international competitive bidding process, which was aimed at increased participation. Tata Motors Limited and Hyundai Motor India Limited won the tender and now will supply 150 Nexon electric compact SUVs & 100 Kona electric premium SUVs respectively for government use. The letter of award for the procurement was presented to the two companies, in the presence of Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors and Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

This procurement will utilize 5 Million USD from the recent grant provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). EESL has received financing from ADB towards the cost of scaling up and financing high priority areas like Demand Side Energy Efficiency Sector Projects.

Mr. Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson, EESL said, “A shift to EVs, facilitated by our e-mobility programme will reduce dependence on oil imports and promote power capacity addition in India. This will greatly enhance the energy security of the country and will also lead to reduction in GHG emissions from the transport sector. Furthermore, we’re also working on rapid establishment of EV charging stations, which will give a fillip to the electric vehicle sales, going forward”

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Electric mobility is gaining ground in the country and partnerships such as these are pivotal for building the requisite momentum. We have been partnering EESL and are pleased to provide more EVs to them for government use, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution. As the leader of the fast growing EV segment, Tata Motors is committed to popularise their access and use across India”

EESL will procure Tata Nexon at Rs 14.86 lakh each, Rs 13,000 cheaper than its ex-showroom price of Rs 14.99 lakh whereas, Hyundai Kona, which offers a higher range, will be procured at an 11 percent lower price band of Rs 21.36 lakh and with a standard three-year warranty. These electric vehicles will replace the existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles of the Central and State Governments. EESL has already received an order for 300 Long Range EVs from The Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT), Kerala to be supplied in initial phase.