EeVe Soul Electric Scooter Launched in India at Rs 1.40 Lakh

Car and bike makers are going green to compete in the growing electric vehicle market, and become responsible amid climate change concerns. In this direction, an Odisha-based electric two-wheeler maker EeVe India has rolled out its flagship e-scooter and has priced it at Rs 1.40 lakh. EeVe India, a subsidiary of Bharat Group, plans to make the e-scooter available next year.

The company has named the scooter EeVe Soul which claims a top speed of 40 km/h and is powered by two lithium ferrous phosphate (LFP) batteries having a capacity of 2.2kWh each. The batteries are swappable and removable as they are placed in the boot rather than on the floorboard as seen in other e-scooters and can be charged via regular power sockets.

Having a standard warranty of three years, it takes three to four hours for the batteries to fully charge which can then give a range of up to 120 km in the first mode and the Eco mode. The company further claims a top speed of up to 50 km/h and 60 km/h in the second and third riding modes, respectively.

“The recent disruption due to environmental compulsions, awareness and economic viability, the EV segment is set out for a complete transformation. So, as a company, we feel this is absolutely the right time for us to take a big stride forward, and drive the change to stay ahead of the curve,” said Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder & Director, EeVe India, as reported by Business Standard.

Justifying its higher price tag, the company has loaded the e-scooter with numerous features and functions. The EeVe Soul comes with a built-in GPS navigation, USB port, IoT (Internet of Things) functions, anti-theft lock system, geo-fencing and geo-tagging as well. In order to increase the comfort level, the company has also offered a reverse mode for the vehicle along with a unique keyless experience while keeping safety in mind by giving a central braking system.

The scooter looks chunky and futuristic due to its 90-section 12-inch alloy wheels which are given tubeless tyres while the sleek design of the vehicle is complemented by LED DRLs.

Over the next two years, the company is planning to invest up to Rs 1000 crore and introduce new vehicles in the market while also developing infrastructure like charging stations. It also aims to manufacture an ambitious 50,000 units to hold a 10% market share in the e-scooter segment.

