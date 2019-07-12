Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Eicher Electric Buses Complete One Year of Successful Operations in Kolkata

The Eicher Skyline Pro E buses are powered by REVOLO technology, a platform that operates on a lower voltage and allows regeneration to have the maximum possible range with the smallest possible battery.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Eicher Electric Buses Complete One Year of Successful Operations in Kolkata
Eicher Electric Bus. (Image source: Eicher)
Loading...

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited has completed a year of a successful run of its 100 per cent electric buses in Kolkata. The Eicher Skyline Pro E buses have been deployed with West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) and have served over 1.6 lakh km carrying 1.3 lakh happy passengers till date.

The three Eicher Skyline Pro E buses operating with WBHIDCO, deployed in May 2018, have been operating seven days a week, covering 140 km per day and delivering 98 per cent uptime. The E- buses ply within the New Town Area connecting various corners of the neighbourhood till New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) bus terminus. KPIT, the service provider has installed charging stations and a workshop at NKDA bus depot and Shapoorji Bus Depot.

The Eicher Skyline Pro E buses are powered by REVOLO technology, a platform that operates on a lower voltage and allows regeneration to have the maximum possible range with the smallest possible battery.

Eicher has bagged another order of 40 e-buses to be delivered to BEST, Mumbai in this year. The company is also actively participating in tenders floated by various State Transport Undertakings and other government agencies.

Commenting on this milestone, B Srinivas, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Buses, VE Commercial Vehicles, “The country is at the cusp of a new revolution in transportation and is moving swiftly towards electromobility. Our deployment for public transport at Kolkata and its successful journey is a testimony of our strong resolve towards environment-friendly mobility solutions. Together with the support infrastructure, we have been able to achieve great results with WBHIDCO.”

He further added, “The shift to electric vehicle technology will open many avenues for the economy. The new developments with the second phase of the FAME Scheme are further incentivizing the move towards Electromobility, with a view towards achieving the country’s 2030 EV Vision. We, too, are aligned with the government and working towards meeting India’s mobility needs via the electric platform. VECV believes that such projects will accelerate the progress in India through adaptive mobility solutions and standard-led globally proven technology. The shift to alternative fuel technology will also bring positive implications across environment, social and economic parameters in the long run.”

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram