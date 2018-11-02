Eicher Motors Says Labour Strife Hurt Royal Enfield Production

Eicher Motors said earlier a strike at one of its facilities in southern India led to a slump in production of 25,000 motorcycles in September-October, after a part of its workforce "stayed away" from work. Workers at the facility of Eicher Motors, best known for its Royal Enfield motorcycles, saw a part of their workforce walkout last month demanding higher pay, job security and a right to form unions to collectively bargain.The facility in Oragadam, situated in Tamil Nadu, remained operational through October, and a majority of the workforce continues to report to work, Eicher said. Nearly 1,500 employees of automobile majors Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Myoung Shin India Automotive (MSI) had been detained last month for over five hours by police when they attempted to carry out a protest march to the Kancheepuram Collectorate pressing their demands.Workers stepped up their month-long protest pressing the demands, including recognition of their respective unions, the employees affiliated to the CITU and other trade unions had announced the nearly 30-km rally from their factory campus near Oragadam, about 50 km from here, to the Kancheepuram district collectorate