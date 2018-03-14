English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eicher Motors Shuts Joint Venture with US Partner Polaris

Reuters

Updated:March 14, 2018, 10:49 AM IST
The logo of Royal Enfield. (Image: Reuters)
Eicher Motors Ltd said on Monday it is shutting down its joint venture with U.S.-based Polaris Industries Inc immediately, as sales failed to meet expectations after the initial success.

The equal venture, Eicher Polaris Pvt Ltd, was formed in 2012 to manufacture Multix, which the companies touted as India's first personal utility vehicle to carry passengers as well as cargo.

"The initial interest could not be sustained and subsequent sales performance was significantly slower than the company's expectations," Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Eicher Polaris reported a net loss of 918.3 million rupees ($14.13 million) for the year ended March 31, 2017, said Gurgaon-based Eicher Motors, adding that it had invested 2.90 billion rupees in the venture as of Dec. 31.

Eicher Motors, best known for its Royal Enfield motorcycles, will continue to provide spares and service support for the Multix vehicles, it said.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
