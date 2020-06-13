Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 Heavy-Duty Bus Launched in India

Eicher Trucks & Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, has launched the all-new Skyline Pro 6016. The bus is now available across all markets in India.

Skyline Pro 6016 marks the introduction of Volvo Group technology-based 5.1-litre VEDX5 engine in Eicher’s bus range. The engine delivers 210 hp and torque of 825Nm at 1200 to 1600 rpm. The engine is designed to deliver its peak torque at low RPM and sustain the same over a wider RPM range, thus, helping with better fuel efficiency.

Skyline Pro 6016 comes with fuel-efficient Exhaust After-treatment system (EATS), 16.2 T GVW and Volvo Group’s EMS (Engine Management System). It also comes with intelligent features such as engine protection system for better engine life, intelligent driver information system (IDIS 2.0), fuel coaching and cruise control, that improves driving comfort and efficiency. The vehicle has a robust DOMEX® chassis along with safety features like engine exhaust brake and larger pneumatic brakes. Skyline Pro 6016 is available in multiple long-wheelbase variants along with an option of lightweight 425 litre HDPE fuel tank for optimum performance in long-distance journeys.

The Skyline Pro 6016 is equipped with Mbooster+ technology that enables the driver to switch between Eco+, Eco & Power modes based on road and occupancy conditions for better fuel efficiency. To maximise on-road performance it's designed with a flat driver area, sandwich-type compact engine hood, a bigger alternator and a larger clutch.

Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 was recently deployed for a mobile COVID ICU unit. It was fabricated by the Grace Cancer Foundation, Hyderabad. The mobile unit incorporates medical functions such as an ICU unit, Cancer screening, Mammography, X-ray and sample collection in addition to supporting facilities for ventilators, imaging, teleradiology, e-ICU, ultrasound and AI-based stratification.

