Eicher Trucks and Buses Inaugurates a New 3S Dealership in Bengaluru

Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, inaugurated its new 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealership facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The state-of-the-art facility has been set up in association with M/s Agustya to provide the best in class service support to Eicher customers. Located in Nelamangala area on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, the dealership will add value to Eicher trucks and buses plying on the route. The dealership also has opened two Eicher Select Sales outlets located on Langford road and Mysore road.

Presently, Eicher has 296 dealerships across the country, which are catering to the customer needs across the truck and bus segment in the 5-55T range. With this dealership, Eicher now has 27 dealerships in Karnataka, including fourteen 3S facilities in the state and 9 dealerships in and around Bengaluru. The dealership inauguration was attended by a large number of customers, financiers and other dignitaries from all over the city.

From a business perspective, Bengaluru’s urban and rural activity constitutes over half of the Total Industry Volume (TIV) of Karnataka. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce and logistics in the area has also boosted sales of light and medium-duty trucks. Over the years, Eicher has developed a presence in Bengaluru with a market share of over 32 per cent in light and medium-duty trucks, 25 per cent in buses and 6 per cent in heavy-duty trucks. Eicher is a leader in staff buses in Bengaluru with a strong presence in the State Transport Corporation (STC) fleet too.

Commenting on the occasion, Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles said, “It is a moment of great pride for us to inaugurate the state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru, which is going to be a one-stop solution for any kind of aftermarket support required by our customers in that region. The region offers best-in-class infrastructure development, strong rural economy and a high potential for e-commerce and last mile delivery segments making it a perfect location for a 3S facility. Being an IT and industrial hub, the region also presents with a huge opportunity for staff transportation, which will further help Eicher to expand its Bus portfolio.”

Further commenting on the aftermarket support solutions to the customers, he added, “Eicher Trucks and Buses offers innovative and customized service solutions to meet specific customer needs. Our warranty offerings are among the best in the industry, where customers can opt for extended warranty programs. Apart from on-site services, we offer additional after-sales programs like “Eicher Freedom” – annual maintenance contracts and “Eicher Promise” – to put the vehicle back on road in the promised time, for superior uptime and a higher level of productivity. These programs are in line with our “Pro Customer” philosophy where we strive to ensure maximum profitability and prosperity for them. With our vision to lead the modernization of the Indian trucking industry, we are taking our partners, customers and the Indian trucking ecosystem to a whole new level with our Lifetime Support Solutions".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.