Eicher Trucks and Buses Unveil India’s First BS-VI CV Range

Eicher Trucks and Buses have revealed India’s first BS-VI compliant all-new range of Eicher Pro 2000 series of Light-Duty Trucks. The range of trucks will expand Eicher's light-duty portfolio and will address a wider range of applications and help enter new segments.

This new Eicher Pro 2000 series will come with two new engine platforms, with better fuel efficiency and a range of power options, compliant with BS-VI emission standards. This new range also has two new smart cabins developed for safe and comfortable driver operation in 1.8 m and 2.0 m configurations. These are equipped with industry-first features such as touch-screen infotainment, Bluetooth and telematics connectivity. The first of its kind range will address the needs of the modern and smart businessman, not just in India but across the world.

The new range comes with a shorter turning radius, reduced NVH levels and a comfortable driving environment. The Pro 2000 series will be equipped with Eicher Live, an advanced telematics solution for the business owners to manage trips, fuel and uptime of the range of vehicles.

The Eicher Pro 2049 has been designed to cater to the last mile distribution with a 1.8m cabin. With a high legal payload of 2.7T, Dual mode M-Booster technology and larger loading space, the mini truck offers low turnaround time to ensure faster delivery. The Eicher Pro 2095XP offers the highest payload of 7.2T in the category and comes with five cargo body options across 14.1, 17.6, 19, 20 and 21.5 feet. It also boasts infotainment and Bluetooth connectivity, telematics and fuel coaching.

Speaking at the occasion, Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles said, “It is a moment of immense pride for us to usher the automotive industry into its next evolution with BS-VI emission technology. We have always believed in investing rigorously in R&D to stay ahead in the industry by improving transportation efficiency and the Pro 2000 series is a testament to that mission. With a strong blend of technology and engineering innovations, we are yet again bringing in a new benchmark for the industry, offering our customers a radically differentiated experience in the CV space. We have a superior and long-standing expertise in manufacturing and exporting base engines for Euro VI requirements of the Volvo Group for the last 6 years. This extensive experience with Euro VI allows us the first mover advantage to deliver products engineered to cater to the new emission norms in the country. The select models that we unveiled today will be fuelled by our two new BS-IV engine platforms, equipped with all new state of the art cabin and industry-first features”