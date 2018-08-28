English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Eicher Trucks & Buses Secures Order of 350 Trucks from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation

The delivery of the 350 heavy-duty trucks from Eicher is expected within 8 months.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2018, 4:51 PM IST
Eicher Pro 1049. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Eicher)
Eicher Trucks & Buses, a part of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), said it has bagged an order for 350 heavy-duty trucks from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC). The delivery of the order is expected within 8 months, the company said in a statement.

"The commercial vehicle industry in Bangladesh has been growing rapidly in the past few years. This market is a key export region for us and there is a growing demand for fuel efficient, reliable trucks to fulfil customer requirements," said SS Gill, VECV Senior VP and Head, International Business.

The company's channel partners in Bangladesh have strengthened the after sales network and parts distribution and there are now 29 touch points where trucks and buses can be serviced and over 220 retail points where parts are available, he added.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
