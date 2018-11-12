EICMA 2018: Top Bikes Unveiled At The Event

This year's EICMA motorcycle show was open till Sunday, November 11, 2018, in the Italian city of Milan. Here's a video roundup of some of the most spectacular bikes unveiled at the event.The Italian brand hit hard on home turf by unveiling its new Panigale V4R, billed as the most powerful production bike ever with 221 horsepower in its standard version. What better than a whizz round Italy's Mugello Circuit to show off its power and performance?Aprilia is also out to impress in the race for horsepower with a sporty new 217-horsepower bike weighing in at just under 200kg with full tanks. The Italian former Grand Prix motorcycle road racing world champion and two-time Wolrd Superbike champion, Max Biaggi, tests out the new model in a video filmed at the Imola track in Italy.It's a case of "Brutale" by name, brutal by nature for this exceptional 208-horsepower MV Agusta roadster, promising a top speed of over 300km/h. Plus, the bike has no shortage of high-end kit, including Brembo brake calipers, Bosch ABS and electronically adjustable Öhlins suspension.BMW Motorrad brought a slew of new bikes to Milan, with no less than six world premieres in store at EICMA. The most spectacular new ride is the latest-generation version of its S 1000 RR superbike, which is lighter, more maneuverable and more powerful (207 horsepower) than its predecessor.The Japanese manufacturer presented five new motorcycles in Milan, including the CBR650R, with styling inspired directly by the CBR1000RR Fireblade. This new model succeeds the CBR650F, gaining weight and power to deliver 95 horsepower.The American motorcycle manufacturer caused a stir with the European debut of the LiveWire, the brand's first all-electric bike, due on sale in 2019. Harley-Davidson explains that the bike's performances and range are optimized for urban usage, without further elaboration for the time being.The American manufacturer isn't the only one with an electric two-wheeler in store. The Taiwanese motorcycle-maker Kymco showed a sporty electric concept called SuperNEX at Milan's EICMA.In the scooter sector, Yamaha caused a sensation with a new three-wheeler prototype, the 3CT, based on the XMax 300. It should give rise to a future production model set to rival fellow three-wheeled scooter-maker Piaggio in the urban mobility market.The 76th EICMA motorcycle show in Milan was open to the public till November 11, 2018.