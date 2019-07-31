EICMA 2019 to Celebrate Leonardo da Vinci's Creative Genius
The exhibition will be open to the public from November 7 to 10, 2019, with November 5 and 6 reserved for press and professionals.
'Revolutionary Motion' is the theme for the 2019 edition of EICMA (Image: EICMA/ AFP Relaxnews)
On the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death, the 77th edition of the International Bicycle and Motorcycle Exhibition in Milan will pay tribute to the prolific inventor with this year's theme, "Revolutionary Motion." The organizers will draw a parallel between the new era that is currently dawning on the world of two-wheelers, and the creative and scientific enlightenment of the Renaissance. The show will highlight the mobility of tomorrow, which will essentially be powered by electricity, with regards to motorcycles as well as scooters and bicycles.
The show also aims to pay tribute to Leonardo da Vinci's extraordinary contributions to science, specifically in terms of transportation, with innovations that continue to inspire motorcycle manufacturers centuries on. The exhibition will be open to the public from November 7 to 10, 2019, with November 5 and 6 reserved for press and professionals. As every year, a large part of the exhibition will be dedicated to accessories. The 77th International Bicycle and Motorcycle Exhibition will run from November 7-10, 2019, in Milan, Italy.
