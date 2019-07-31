Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

EICMA 2019 to Celebrate Leonardo da Vinci's Creative Genius

The exhibition will be open to the public from November 7 to 10, 2019, with November 5 and 6 reserved for press and professionals.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 31, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
EICMA 2019 to Celebrate Leonardo da Vinci's Creative Genius
'Revolutionary Motion' is the theme for the 2019 edition of EICMA (Image: EICMA/ AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

On the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death, the 77th edition of the International Bicycle and Motorcycle Exhibition in Milan will pay tribute to the prolific inventor with this year's theme, "Revolutionary Motion." The organizers will draw a parallel between the new era that is currently dawning on the world of two-wheelers, and the creative and scientific enlightenment of the Renaissance. The show will highlight the mobility of tomorrow, which will essentially be powered by electricity, with regards to motorcycles as well as scooters and bicycles.

The show also aims to pay tribute to Leonardo da Vinci's extraordinary contributions to science, specifically in terms of transportation, with innovations that continue to inspire motorcycle manufacturers centuries on. The exhibition will be open to the public from November 7 to 10, 2019, with November 5 and 6 reserved for press and professionals. As every year, a large part of the exhibition will be dedicated to accessories. The 77th International Bicycle and Motorcycle Exhibition will run from November 7-10, 2019, in Milan, Italy.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram