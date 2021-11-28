EICMA 2021: Kawasaki to Launch 3 Electric Bikes in 2022

‘Let The Good Times Roll’ is the slogan of the 125-year-old Japanese company, Kawasaki Motors Limited, and the manufacturer is making sure that the times ahead are indeed good. As a result, the company declared to go all green by 2035. However, the initial steps towards the electric utopia have already been taken by the conglomerate.

The EICMA 2021 show in Milan, Italy, saw some of the biggest giants of the motor industry and some of the most exciting launches and announcements. Among them was one made by Hiroshi Ito, President and CEO, Kawasaki Motors. Ito announced that Kawasaki will launch three new electric motorcycles in 2022.

Committing more than announcing, Ito, at the press conference, said, “Next year, in 2022, we will launch a minimum of three electric vehicles globally. That is a promise.” Ito used the EICMA 2021 show as a launchpad for the company’s vision to become all-electric in a decade.

Ito also mentioned that the company is working on all possible solutions to foster a carbon-neutral society. He further committed to developing hybrid vehicles and stated their collaboration with Yamaha to build a hydrogen-powered motorcycle engine. Apart from that, the company will also dig insights into other possible alternative fuels such as e-fuel and biofuel.

“Except for EVs, we are looking for all alternatives to achieve a carbon-neutral society. One example is the hydrogen engine. In Japan, manufacturing industries with the backing of the government are working hard to make hydrogen a practical domestic alternative,” he said.

Kawasaki Motors Limited also revealed the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE, the Kawasaki KLX230 SE, and the Versys 650. The three bikes unveiled at the motor show laid the foundation for the upcoming technologies. For example, the company’s new releases will hone the Kawasaki SPIN, a ‘screen-in-screen’ infotainment system that can support roughly 20 applications for the rider to access.

