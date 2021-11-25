EICMA 2021: New Suzuki Katana Unveiled With Fresh Paint Scheme - Details Here

At the EICMA 2021 motorcycle exhibition, Suzuki unveiled its beast, Katana. The Suzuki Katana has long been a favourite among collectors. Suzuki has honed it even further for 2022. The new Euro5 Katana provides a wider distribution of torque all across the rpm range, owing to a new intake and exhaust camshaft, fresh valve springs, and a redesigned airbox, and is built upon the new-for-2021 GSX-S1000 chassis. All of this is provided with ease, thanks to a new ride-by-wire throttle.

Suzuki Katana MY2022 retains the powerful and identifiable outlines of the original 1980s design cues, but in fresh and refined colour schemes and with contrasting rims, and a golden fork. It is now available in a dark matt blue finish with gold forks and wheels, as well as a dark grey finish with red wheels. In addition, the dash has been updated with a new red night mode. Retro designs are blended with modern ideas and incredible attention to detail to build this beast, just as Japanese artisans do when crafting the traditional swords from which the bike gets its name.

Through the Suzuki intelligent ride system, the new Suzuki Katana comes retrofitted with a variety of enhanced electronic features, which included a Suzuki drive mode switcher (modes A, B, and C, which comprise Active, Basic, and Comfort modes, respectively), Suzuki traction control structure, electronic throttle mechanism, low RPM support, as well as Suzuki easy start.

Also Watch:

Other minor adjustments made by the Japanese brand to the 2022 Katana comprise an amber backlight for the LCD instrument cluster at nighttime and the introduction of rubber mounting in the top bridge and handlebar brackets to prevent vibration transfer.

The engine and electronics of the motorbike, however, have undergone the most significant changes. The 999cc, 4-cylinder engine now has fresh valve springs as well as a new camshaft profile and it generates 150 BHP at 11,000 RPM. The revamped edition has a 2bhp increase in power and a Suzuki clutch assist mechanism. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed constant mesh transmission.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.