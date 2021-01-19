Eighteen Crew Members of Impounded Pakistan International Airlines Flight Arrive in Islamabad

Eighteen crew members of a Pakistan International Airlines flight which was seized by Malaysian authorities over the non-payment of aircraft lease dues, arrived in Islamabad on Monday, a media report said. The aircraft was seized at the Kuala Lumpur Airport on January 15 on the orders of a local Malaysian court.

The Pakistani flag carrier had leased two aircraft, including the seized Boeing-777, from a Vietnamese company in 2015.

All the 172 passengers of the seized plane reached Islamabad on two flights, the Dawn news report quoted a PIA spokesman as saying.

According to the spokesman, 118 passengers arrived aboard an Emirates Airlines flight, while the remaining 54 passengers reached Islamabad in a Qatar Airways flight on Sunday morning.

The 18-member crew, due to reach the Pakistani capital on Monday, includes two pilots.

To review the situation, the country's aviation division has called a meeting of the working group, headed by senior joint secretary of the aviation division Abdul Sattar Khokhar on Wednesday, the Dawn news report quoted sources as saying.

On January 15, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced that one of its aircraft was held back by a local court in Malaysia taking 'one-sided' decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court. Following the incident, alternate arrangements for passengers' travel were finalized. The plane with 170 passengers on board was held back in Malaysia over a lease dispute case between the cash-strapped national flag carrier and an Irish company pending in a UK court.