Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Einride T-Pod Electric Driverless Truck Hits Public Roads in Sweden, Has 200 Km Range - Watch Video

The truck can reach speeds of up to 85 kilometres per hour and does not require a driver to operate.

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Einride T-Pod Electric Driverless Truck Hits Public Roads in Sweden, Has 200 Km Range - Watch Video
Einride T-Pod Driverless Truck. (Photo Courtesy: Einride)
Loading...
An electric truck without a driver is being tested for the first time on Sweden's roads after the vehicle built by Swedish start-up Einride got permission from the regulator to mix with other traffic within an industrial area. While the first ride for the cab-less vehicle, "T-pod", on a public road commenced on Wednesday, the permit is valid until December 31, 2020.

The permit applies to a short distance on a public road within an industrial area between a warehouse and a terminal where traffic speeds are typically low, Einride said in a statement. The truck is supervised remotely by an operator who can take control if necessary, CNN reported.


 
Equipped with cameras, radars and 3D sensors, which give it 360-degree awareness of its surroundings, the vehicle uses an autonomous driving platform made by NVIDIA and its systems are connected via a 5G network. The truck can reach speeds of up to 85 kilometres per hour, but is only allowed to drive at 5 km per hour during the trial, said the report.

Einride and leading logistics firm DB Schenker initiated the first installation of the "T-pod" at a DB Schenker facility in Jonköping, Sweden in November last year.

"It was the first commercial installation of its kind in the world," Einride said.


 
The Swedish Transport Agency on March 11 approved Einride's application to expand the pilot to a public road. Einride claimed that the "T-pod" can reduce carbon dioxide emissions from freight transport in Sweden by up to 60 per cent by 2030.

(With inputs from IANS)
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram