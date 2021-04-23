Electric Cars Record Rise in Sales, 2-Wheeler Sales Decline: SMEV Releases India's EV Report

Over the past few years the Indian EV industry has witnessed decent growth. SMEV has released the Indian Electric Vehicle Industry Sales Report for Financial Year 2020-21. The EV industry sold a total of 236,802 electric vehicles, including electric two-wheelers (E2W), electric three-wheelers (E3W) and electric four-wheelers (E4W) in FY20-21.

In the E2W segment, the industry registered sales of 143,837 units, which include 40,836 high-speed and 103,000 low-speed E2W. The sales of E2Ws declined by 6% in FY21, having registered sales of 1,52,000 units in the FY20. The E3W segment registered sales of 88,378 E3W as against 140,683 units sold in FY20. The data doesn’t include E3Ws that are not registered with the transport authority. In the E4W segment, the industry witnessed registration of 4,588 units compared to 3,000 units in FY 20.

Commenting on the sales report, Mr Sohinder Gill, Director-General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (SMEV), said, “We were anticipating a good growth before the start of FY 21, but sales remained stagnant due to various reasons. The sales in electric three-wheeler and two-wheeler segment stood low as compared to last year. A good thing has happened that people started moving towards advanced batteries i.e. lithium.

The city speed and high-speed category in the two-wheeler segment have witnessed growth. However, a lot more needs to be done to achieve the target under the FAME II scheme. Timely intervention by the government in a form of policy change is required to fuel the growth and achieve the target by the end of FY22.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here