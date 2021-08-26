Electric Mobility R&D to be a Major Growth Drive For Auto Industry: NITI Aayog CEO

The CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant on Wednesday highlighted four growth drives for the automobile industry including investments in R&D for electric mobility and emphasis on exports. Speaking at the Annual Conference of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Kant said that focus on small format mobility and establishing massive charging infrastructure would also be key growth drivers for the sector.

The Chairman of TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan observed that the auto sector is moving towards importing, assembling and making in India.

“We need to encourage environmental sustainability through reducing, reusing, recycling and moving towards a circular economy," Srinivasan said.

Speaking at the virtual event R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India said that the people in this country have a great aspiration for vehicles. Every customer deserves modern, clean and safer vehicles, taking their economic status into consideration, he added.

In a letter addressed to SIAM President and Maruti Suzuki Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa on the occasion of the 61st SIAM Annual Convention, PM Modi said that these rapid changes warrant old approaches and old practices to change.

“It is also crucial to protect our environment, resources and raw materials. For this reason, India is not only emphasising on exploring new possibilities, but also encouraging a circular economy."

“Recently launched National Automobile Scrappage Policy exemplifies this vision." He cited that ’21st century’ India remains firmly committed to move forward with the goal of clean and modem mobility.

“Holistic steps are being taken for the value chain associated with auto manufacturing so that the industry becomes more productive and sustainable." PM Modi further said that all stakeholders have an important role in Government’s steadfast efforts to transform India into a global manufacturing hub.

“Presence of manufacturing units of global automobile manufacturers in India is reflective of a thriving ecosystem." Besides, he pointed out that India celebrates the 75 years of Independence, the “next 25 years are very important for the country".

“We have to work together for next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing and new-age technology. India is committed to providing its citizens with global standards in terms of quality and safety." Furthermore, PM Modi lauded the role of the automobile industry in India’s economy and progress.

