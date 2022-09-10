Electric Scooter Owner Fined for Not Having Pollution Certificate in Kerala

The owner of a scooter in Kerala was fined for not having a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Why are you reading about this? Because the scooter was electric, which does not require a PUC.

Adding one unit to the collection of weird challans issued by the traffic police department of various states in the country is the most recent one from the Malappuram district of Kerala. An owner of an Ather 450X, a popular electric scooter in India, was fined a challan of Rs 250 for not producing the PUC certificate “on demand.”

The electric scooter owner shared the receipt of the challan, after which, the incident made quite a buzz on social media. The challan receipt also mentioned the section of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 under which it was issued. The challan was issued under Section 213(5)(e) of the MVA, 1988.

The bizarre incident gained quite traction for the reason that a PUCC is not required for electric vehicles (EVs). As per the laws charted out by the central government, there is no provision for the requirement of PUCC for EVs.

A Pollution Under Control Certificate is issued to a vehicle after examining the exhaust fumes of the vehicle and checking the level of hazardous emissions. When it comes to electric vehicles, they come under the zero-emission category since the source of power is a battery and not fuel such as petrol, diesel, or gas. Hence, issuing a challan for not producing PUCC was extremely odd.

The Ather 450X is an electric scooter that is powered by a 5.4kW brushless electric motor being rotated by a 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The motor produces a peak torque of 22Nm. The scooter boasts a top speed of 80kmph and a range of 146 kilometres on a full charge.

