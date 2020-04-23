Electric Two-Wheeler Segment Records 20.6 Per Cent Growth in FY 2020

Amidst the ongoing slump in the Indian auto industry, the electric vehicle segment in the country showed promising growth in the last year. The EV industry in India recorded sales of 1,52,000 two-wheelers in FY2020, up 20.6 per cent from the 1,26,000 units in FY 2019.

Around 90 per cent of the overall sales were contributed by the low-speed scooters (max speed of about 25kmph) that des no require registration with the transport authorities. The data released by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) revealed that a majority of 97 per cent of the sales came from electric scooters while the remaining consisted of electric motorcycles and cycles.

Commenting on the FY2020 sales data, Sohinder Gill, Director General, SMEV said, “The EV industry is taking shape and we believe that despite the COVID-19, FY2021 will be a defining year for all the EV segments. While the EV industry is surely going to face the brunt of COVID-19 like any other automotive business, the clearer skies and the cleaner air in even the worst polluting cities is certainly leaving a permanent impression in the minds of the customers about how they can breathe easy and remain healthy if the society moves towards e-mobility."

