Electric Vehicle Policy Passed in Delhi Cabinet, 5 Lakh EVs to be Registered by 2024

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi has announced today that the Cabinet has approved the electric vehicle policy of the Delhi Government. Kejriwal said that his government's aim is to register at least 25% electric vehicles by 2024. The electric vehicles will mostly include two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. He further added that in the next 5 years, we estimate that 5 lakh electric vehicles will be registered.

The Delhi EV Policy is ambitious in scope and vision and aims to reduce the air pollution from the national capital region, which has been a problem for the UT for years now.

Arvind Kejriwal, has also announced a subsidy on two-wheelers basis on the wattage of the battery, which stands at Rs 5000 / per kw. Electric 2-wheelers only account for less than 0.2 percent in the capital.

Scrapping policy is also part of the EV policy and customers who decide to scrape their old two-wheelers will get a rebate of Rs 5000 on a new EV.

The Chief Minister also announced that 250 EV charging stations will be installed in Delhi in the next one year.

Two-wheeler taxi operators like Ola and Uber will have special provisions in the EV policy. Last-mile delivery and food delivery two-wheelers to be converted to electric vehicles.

A subsidy of Rs 30,000 for electric three-wheelers will also be provided along with 5% benefit on registration.

On four wheelers, Rs 10,000/ kwh subsidy will be given upto a maximum Rs 1.5 lakh. Delhi government will also procure more electric vehicles for official purposes.

The EV Policy which was first tabled in November 2018 aims to save Rs 6000 crore in fuel expenditure and reduce 4.8 million tonne CO2 emissions.

