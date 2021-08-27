Elon Musk Admits Tesla's Full Self-Driving Autonomous System is Not That Great

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted that the Full Self-Driving system is not that great, adding that the company is trying for a single tech platform for both highway and city streets to make the driving experience better. In a tweet, Musk said: “FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible. We’re trying to have a single tech stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN (neural network) retraining."

He then posted: “Just drove FSD Beta 9.3 from Pasadena to LAX. Much improved!"

The new FSD feature enables drivers to use several advanced driver-assist features via Autopilot mode on local, non-highway streets, reports The Verge.

For an additional $10,000, people can buy “full self-driving" or FSD, that Musk promises will deliver full autonomous driving capabilities.

Full Self-Driving capabilities include navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Summon (moves your car in and out of a tight space using the mobile app or key).

Tesla in July launched its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription package for $199 per month.

Those who previously bought the Enhanced Autopilot package, the FDS feature would cost $99 a month.

Tesla owners can cancel their monthly FSD subscription at any time, according to the website.

According to Electrek, the EV maker aims to deliver a true level 5 full self-driving system and people buying the package are betting on Tesla achieving that goal.

The latest beta version is long delayed and was first promised in 2018.

Musk also confirmed that Tesla will release a new user interface with its FSD v9 Beta software update.

