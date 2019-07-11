Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Elon Musk Becomes the Longest Serving CEO in Global Auto Industry

When then-Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche, serving as the German automaker's CEO since 2006, retired in May this year, Musk, Tesla CEO since 2008, took over as the longest serving CEO.

IANS

Updated:July 11, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (File Photo)
For many of us, Tesla is a new entrant in the global auto industry but Elon Musk has actually become the longest serving CEO in today's automotive segment. The feat was achieved when then-Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche, serving as the German automaker's CEO since 2006, retired in May this year, Teslarati reported on Wednesday. Musk took over as the electric car maker's CEO in 2008.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi saw veteran CEO Carlos Ghosn quitting over his alleged connection with a high-profile financial scandal. Last month, Mitsubishi also announced the departure of its CEO Osamu Masuko. BMW CEO Harald Kruger has also announced his retirement.

Many automakers have new CEOs and only Akio Toyoda of Toyota who joined in 2009 is close behind Musk.

Under Musk, Tesla is breaking all records. The electric car-maker achieved a record production of 87,048 vehicles and record deliveries of approximately 95,200 vehicles in the second quarter of 2019. In the quarter (April-June 2019), Tesla produced new 72,531 Model 3 sedans and delivered 77,550 of those. In addition, 14,517 new Model SX cars were made and 17,650 of those were delivered. Customer vehicles in transit at the end of the quarter were over 7,400.

Musk has repeatedly pushed workers to hit quarterly goals while managing all the extra production and delivery work piling up toward the end of a quarter.

