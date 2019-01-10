Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Roadster Flying Car On Twitter

The new Roadster will actually do something like this https://t.co/fIsTAYa4x8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

SpaceX option package for new Tesla Roadster will include ~10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car. These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

With inputs from AFP Relaxnews

Elon Musk made a surprise unveiling back in November 2017 when he presented the new Roadster, a sports car that he claims will be able to go from 0 to 60-mph in just 1.9 seconds, making it the “fastest production car ever” made but as per his latest tweet the car will be able to fly as well. Yes, you read it right, Elon Musk made it clear while replying to a tweet about the 2022 Tesla Model S electric sedan. The tweet instantly got viral and raised curiosity among the auto tech enthusiasts on Twitter. Famous tech reviewer Marques Brownlee also known as MKBHD wrote “The thing is I feel like you’re not joking”, to which Musk replied “I’m not. Will use SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultra high-pressure air in a composite over-wrapped pressure vessel in place of the 2 rear seats.” You can see the whole twitter thread below.This is not the first time that Elon Musk told about his plans about the flying Tesla Roadster. The new Tesla Roadster could come with not one or two but “10 small rocket thrusters” for “top speed” Elon Musk said via his Twitter account last year. On June 9 2018, Musk tweeted that “10 small rocket thrusters” will come as part of the “Space X option package,” claiming they will “dramatically improve acceleration” and possibly even “allow a Tesla to fly.” The “SpaceX” option would, therefore, replace the back seating.The new Roadster is due in 2020 and is expected to cost $250,000, have a 200-kWh battery and supposedly drive 620 miles per charge. Already these are ambitious specs, and whether or not they factored in “rocket thrusters,” who knows.