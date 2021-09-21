Elon Musk is All Praise for Man Driving His Tesla in Full-Self Driving Mode, Shares Video

Tesla has launched the beta version of the Full-Self Driving package for its cars. The software update 10.0.1. has been under scrutiny as people are still skeptical about accepting the technology that feels way ahead of its time. A Twitter account named Whole Mars Catalog shared a POV video of a drive in the Tesla honed with the new FSD update. The video shows the car going from one parking spot to another, covering almost a distance of 10 kilometers, with a minimum contribution of the driver.

The video caption read, “The Tesla was not driven manually by a human for even a second. Not even one inch. It went from one parking lot to another entirely on its own, controlled by software using just cameras to drive the car. Mind-blowing, isn’t it?” He tagged Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, in the tweet.

Take a look:

In the video below, the Tesla was not driven manually by a human for even 1 second. Not even one inch. It went from parking lot to parking lot entirely on its own controlled by software using just cameras to drive the car. Mind blowing, isn’t it? @elonmusk $tsla pic.twitter.com/c2ubcI4TRb — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) September 19, 2021

The same thread also included the real-time video, which was uploaded on YouTube. The thread also mentioned that the self-driving feature must not be trusted completely, and there must be a driver at all times, ready to take over the autopilot in case it makes mistakes.

The tweet caught Musk’s attention, who replied saying, “Remarkable how few people realize this capability exists. With public beta rollout in coming weeks, awareness should improve dramatically.”

Remarkable how few people realize this capability exists. Many think it is 5 years away! With public beta rollout in coming weeks, awareness should improve dramatically.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2021

The FSD beta version has been in the news since Musk tweeted about it. “FSD 10 will blow your mind,” he wrote.

Citing the possible mishaps that could take place with this cutting-edge technology, Tesla is seen treading carefully with the release and distribution of the FSD v10.0.1 to its customer base. Apparently, the users will get a beta request button once the technology is rolled out.

On being asked by a user if everyone will get the beta FSD right away, Musk replied that permission to assess driving behaviour will be requested from the customers. Depending on the driving behaviour, the customers will be granted beta access.

Musk also mentioned that the FSD can induce a “no vigilance required” sense, however, it is necessary. The Tesla boss said that any user “who isn’t careful will be booted.”

What do you think about the implications of a Full-self Driving feature being rolled out for the general public?

